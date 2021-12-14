Government's proposal as punishment for drug users is laughable

The government plans to confiscate drug users' passports and driving licences as punishment.

Was I alone in laughing out loud last Monday at the Government’s announcement that drug users will be punished by the confiscation of their passports and driving licences?

I have neither already; perhaps I should boost my income by participating in this thriving and lucrative industry.

If this is the best our public school and Oxbridge-educated leaders can propose, is it any wonder the nation is as it is? What next; a letter to their mums? May I suggest instead removal of their mobile phones for a year and making them read books.

This might even yield a bonus of increasing their intelligence.

Neil Iden