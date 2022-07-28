Those same Tory MPs had had such a huge part in his deposition.

It felt like a Julius Caesar moment for its hypocrisy.

In Sri Lanka, the deposed President was replaced in 11 days.

A letter this week about Boris Johnson and the Conservative Government.

Here the Members of Parliament of the ruling Tory party have arranged for him to remain effectively in power for a further two months with a rump cabinet.

Once again, it has been a question of party before country.

Damian Duggan

Gainsborough

