But on Wednesday, April 27, to our country’s undying shame, this is what happened.

The House of Commons, through its large majority of the once great Tory party, voted in a Bill that will criminalise, with four years imprisonment, anyone knowingly entering the UK via unauthorised routes.

And the House of Lords, so often the voice of reason and morality, simply buckled.

A terrifying day for all those refugees desperately looking for safe harbour. And a shameful and sad day for our country.

Damian Duggan

Gainsborough

