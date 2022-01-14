In the present administration of Johnson, Gove and Rees-Mogg, we have three such bad apples.

When their leader shows such a moral vacuum, who can believe anything that comes out of his mouth? What example does this give to our children and to the country as a whole, striving to lead decent lives?

Not only must these three bad apples be got rid of, but also I feel the whole barrel of those Tory MPs keeping them in place.

One reader feels our Government is letting the country down.

Come on, let’s start putting country before party!

Damian Duggan

Gainsborough

