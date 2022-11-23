Isn’t it amazing that our law enforcers have become so timid while dealing with those motley folk who create appalling disruption to us mere mortals, who are just trying to go about our everyday lives.

They think that they are the planet’s saviours and, by their acts, such as closing bridges, sitting glued to roads, defacing artworks and buildings, that they will attract support for these activities.

How wrong can they be.

Advertisement

Most of us are well aware of the need to reduce our carbon footprint and recycle when possible.

A letter this week about Just Stop Oil protestors.

Advertisement

Those Just Stop Oil demonstrators will presumably ensure that any benefit payments they receive, or pension funds they pay into, don’t include any contribution from one of their ‘demons’, for example, Shell.

I wonder which brands of adhesive they use for glueing themselves to the road – hope they aren’t oil-based!

Advertisement

Jeremy Biggin

By email

Advertisement

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.