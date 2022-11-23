They think that they are the planet’s saviours and, by their acts, such as closing bridges, sitting glued to roads, defacing artworks and buildings, that they will attract support for these activities.
How wrong can they be.
Most of us are well aware of the need to reduce our carbon footprint and recycle when possible.
Those Just Stop Oil demonstrators will presumably ensure that any benefit payments they receive, or pension funds they pay into, don’t include any contribution from one of their ‘demons’, for example, Shell.
I wonder which brands of adhesive they use for glueing themselves to the road – hope they aren’t oil-based!
Jeremy Biggin
By email
