Let’s be honest, immigration to the UK – of the small boat across the Channel variety – is one of the most emotive topics. It divides opinion in just about every strata of society.

Strongly-held views range from ‘all migrants coming here purely for economic reasons’ (ie their own economic well-being and not the UK’s) to ‘all of them are fleeing genuine persecution, in search of a new safer life’. As with most things, the truth will be somewhere in between.

I have no more access to any immigration data than anyone else, but if I was a highly educated, highly trained doctor, dentist or other health professional, for example, and I wanted to seek fame and fortune by using my skills in another country, I think the very last thing I would do is to pay some shady guy a substantial sum of money, in cash, for the privilege of jumping on a grossly overcrowded dinghy to cross the English Channel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maybe that’s just me – perhaps a cheaper option would be to cling on to a lorry chassis for a few hours!

A reader sympathises with the situation that migrants are in.

I don’t have the slightest problem with anyone, of any creed or nationality, legally coming to the UK who is willing to bring their skills and contribute to and integrate within society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I am proud to live in a country with a history of welcoming genuine asylum seekers who are fleeing from torment in their homeland. Such migrants have my heartfelt sympathy and I welcome them.

Alan Smith

By email

Advertisement

Advertisement

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.