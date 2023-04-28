Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Foreign NHS doctors will not be evacuated from Sudan by UK
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan

Letter: All migrants have my sympathy

Let’s be honest, immigration to the UK – of the small boat across the Channel variety – is one of the most emotive topics. It divides opinion in just about every strata of society.

By Alan Smith
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

Strongly-held views range from ‘all migrants coming here purely for economic reasons’ (ie their own economic well-being and not the UK’s) to ‘all of them are fleeing genuine persecution, in search of a new safer life’. As with most things, the truth will be somewhere in between.

I have no more access to any immigration data than anyone else, but if I was a highly educated, highly trained doctor, dentist or other health professional, for example, and I wanted to seek fame and fortune by using my skills in another country, I think the very last thing I would do is to pay some shady guy a substantial sum of money, in cash, for the privilege of jumping on a grossly overcrowded dinghy to cross the English Channel.

Maybe that’s just me – perhaps a cheaper option would be to cling on to a lorry chassis for a few hours!

Most Popular
A reader sympathises with the situation that migrants are in.A reader sympathises with the situation that migrants are in.
A reader sympathises with the situation that migrants are in.

I don’t have the slightest problem with anyone, of any creed or nationality, legally coming to the UK who is willing to bring their skills and contribute to and integrate within society.

I am proud to live in a country with a history of welcoming genuine asylum seekers who are fleeing from torment in their homeland. Such migrants have my heartfelt sympathy and I welcome them.

Alan Smith

By email

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you

Related topics:Alan Smith