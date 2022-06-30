We're both disabled, me in a wheelchair, and also pensioners.
Are you ready for this? Not by plane, by train. Not first class, on a Friday. No concession for any of the above.
Ready? £75.50. Yup. Let's just say, we won't be going to the coast!
Tracey Kerrigan
By email
