Letter: An expensive day out to the coast

Me and my hubby were talking and I said, “the weather's nice and hot, let's have a day out to the coast, Cleethorpes on the train”.

By Tracy Smith
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 10:00 am

We're both disabled, me in a wheelchair, and also pensioners.

Are you ready for this? Not by plane, by train. Not first class, on a Friday. No concession for any of the above.

Ready? £75.50. Yup. Let's just say, we won't be going to the coast!

Tracey Kerrigan

By email

