We're both disabled, me in a wheelchair, and also pensioners.

Are you ready for this? Not by plane, by train. Not first class, on a Friday. No concession for any of the above.

Ready? £75.50. Yup. Let's just say, we won't be going to the coast!

A trip to the coast by train is too expensive for one reader.

Tracey Kerrigan

By email

