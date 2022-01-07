It has brought back memories, both good and not so good.

Nevertheless, I have been transported to a childhood that is as chalk and cheese to the world that the children live in now.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a question I have asked myself, and that is, what have we done to our children? Part of that question has been answered by your article by Fiona Evans in your edition of December 9, 2021.

A reader reflects on their childhood and compares it with that of today's kids.

But there is still the lack of parental guidance that needs addressing.

LF Cook

Gainsborough

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.