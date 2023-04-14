The ‘boat crisis’ is not a crisis: I believe it is a tactic used by the Tory Party to divert eyes away from the urgent work they should be doing: finding solutions to the cost of living crisis; sorting out the UK’s housing emergency; working out how to fill the chronic job shortages especially in the agricultural sector; mending an NHS they have had a large hand in breaking.

The 45,000 migrants seeking a new life here count for 0.007 per cent of the UK population.

Those who are genuine refugees – going on for three quarters – could have their status settled rapidly (as for Ukrainian refugees) and be given job permits.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maybe they could fill the jobs in the agricultural sector that is affecting our ability to feed ourselves, thus contributing to the life of the nation, as settled refugees tend to do the world over.

"Calling this a ‘boat crisis’ is politics at its worst", says one reader.

Calling this a ‘boat crisis’ is politics at its worst.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The populist attitudes of Home Secretary after Home Secretary have ramped up the xenophobia of the country so that now we hear it said that our country does not want and cannot afford to allow any more refugees in.

The hostile attitude of so many in this country towards those coming here seeking a safe home, is simply shameful and shameless.

We, Christians of West Lindsey, led by our Bishop, will do our best to make welcome any refugees settling in our area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Damian Duggan

Gainsborough

For another local letter click here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Advertisement