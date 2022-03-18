Apparently they are having to travel between Calais, Paris and Brussels to obtain one.

They are being asked for ID or other forms of identification that they may not have, having left their homes in a panic, just taking the bare essentials with their children to travel hundreds of miles to get to safety.

Sarah Vine says she can understand the Home Office policy of not letting undesirables in to the country without being vetted. But we are talking about women and children here that have just the clothes that they are wearing, having fled a war zone.

Apparently the Ukrainian refugees are having to travel between Calais, Paris and Brussels to obtain a British visa, says a reader.

What about those landing on the south coast daily, courtesy of the RNLI and the border force? Then being housed in four and five-star hotels with spending money.

There's no point in asking them for ID or passports, these will have been ditched long ago.

Vetting them is also pointless. Once they land on these shores they are here to stay, with little or no hope of deporting them. I must state that amongst them are probably some that will be an asset to us.

T Walker

By email

