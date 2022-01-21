By this, I mean the glut of conspiracy theorists and rude people who seem to find this pandemic amusing.

Many of them have laughed at people's terror of catching Covid, been disrespectful to those that lost their lives.

Others have bullied people who have had the vaccination and then we have the false information which they keep on sharing.

A letter this week asks people to be more considerate when commenting on social media about Covid.

These people should not be allowed a platform to do this. Yes freedom of speech is a good thing, but it becomes a big problem when fake news, and the dangerous beliefs of those that follow it, get in the way of this country being able to get out of the pandemic.

Sharon Aubert

By email

