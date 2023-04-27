There are many conflicts around the world where people have fled in danger of their lives.

These are not economic migrants seeking merely to improve their standard of living, but genuine asylum seekers.

Of course some, who may very well already speak good English, will have come via other safe European countries, but France and Germany have already taken in many more migrants than the UK.

What is needed is a more efficient processing system here.

Veronica Hardstaff

By email

