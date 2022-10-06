However, the damage has already been done. The UK’s standing in the world and in the financial markets has suffered.And more importantly, millions of mortgagees have seen unnecessary and considerable long-term increases in their mortgages.And this is all to pay for this egregious piece of poor judgement. Kwasi Kwarteng has to go and Liz Truss will not be far behind.This is what happens when the elected MPs’ choice for a leader is overturned by an unelected group of party members, resulting in two months of turmoil this unnecessary ballot of members caused the country. And meanwhile the poor are still waiting for relief.

Damian Duggan

Gainsborough

"Kwasi Kwarteng has to go and Liz Truss will not be far behind", writes a reader from Gainsborough.

Advertisement

For more stories from our website click here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.