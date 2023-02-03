Today, I received an email from my dentist which said: “Your dentist has made the decision that she wishes to give her patients more time, an increased standard of service, access to high quality treatments and materials and improved access to appointments with shorter waiting times. For these reasons she will no longer provide NHS appointments for adult patients.”

These are described in the letter as ‘exciting plans’.

How sad that, as someone committed to the NHS, it seems I will have to make do with less time, a decreased standard of service, no access to high quality treatments, and appointments with longer waiting times.

This is in the country with the sixth biggest economy in the world.

A reader was shocked to receive an email informing him that his dentist has gone private.

Mark Doel

By email

