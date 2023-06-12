During this year’s Dementia Action Week, which took place late last month, Alzheimer’s Society highlighted the widespread confusion between the symptoms of dementia and the normal signs of ageing of people here in Lincolnshire.

This causes many people to avoid mentioning the ‘d word’ – with one-in-three who noticed symptoms in themselves or a loved one waiting more than a month before voicing their concerns.

Our campaign encourages those worried about their memory, or of someone close to them, to seek support in getting a diagnosis, using a ‘symptoms checklist’, available at alzheimers.org.uk.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While a dementia diagnosis can be daunting, we believe it’s better to know. And, according to our research, so do 91 per cent of people living with dementia. A timely diagnosis unlocks the door to treatments, support and advice.

The Alzheimer's Society says an early diagnosis for dementia gives you a better chance of proper treatment and support.

I would also like to thank everyone in Lincolnshire who supported our Forget Me Not Appeal throughout May.

So far, it has raised an incredible £1.2million – and the funds are still rolling in.

Michael White

Alzheimer's Society area manager - Lincolnshire

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.