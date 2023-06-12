This causes many people to avoid mentioning the ‘d word’ – with one-in-three who noticed symptoms in themselves or a loved one waiting more than a month before voicing their concerns.
Our campaign encourages those worried about their memory, or of someone close to them, to seek support in getting a diagnosis, using a ‘symptoms checklist’, available at alzheimers.org.uk.
While a dementia diagnosis can be daunting, we believe it’s better to know. And, according to our research, so do 91 per cent of people living with dementia. A timely diagnosis unlocks the door to treatments, support and advice.
I would also like to thank everyone in Lincolnshire who supported our Forget Me Not Appeal throughout May.
So far, it has raised an incredible £1.2million – and the funds are still rolling in.
Michael White
Alzheimer's Society area manager - Lincolnshire
