Letter: Different rules apply when it comes to our NHS and the Government

On Friday morning, June 9, my GP sent me to the emergency eye clinic at the hospital.

The clinic was very busy and I was struck by the attitude shown by the staff.Doctors, nurses, office staff etc all showed great consideration, concern and compassion towards the patients who were waiting to be seen.

Staff knew their roles and responsibilities and went about their work in a positive manner.

It was a real demonstration of what a precious thing the NHS is, and the need for its future to be safeguarded.

When I got home that evening, the news bulletins were dominated by the resignations of both Boris Johnson and Nadine Dorries as MPs.

He, over the investigation into his conduct in the Covid crisis, specficially Partygate, and she, because it would appear she had been refused elevation to the House of Lords.

It would be difficult to find greater contrasts in behaviours in hospital staff and some current politicians.

The staff who I observed seemed to be motivated by a sense of service to their community; in my view, Johnson and Dorries were motivated by a sense of self-interest before all others.

This episode illustrates to me an issue that I feel is at the heart of the Government.

Voters need to remind themselves of this when they go to the ballot box in the next General Election, at some point in the next 18 months.

Ed Runham

By email