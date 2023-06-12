Knowing that the Gainsborough recycling site would be closed on Wednesday and Thursday (a commendable decision), I loaded my car with several bags of garden waste.

I set off to the site on a Tuesday afternoon, in plenty of time.

When I arrived there at 3.10pm, I was told I could not leave my garden waste as the containers were all full!

It surely does not need a logistical or mathematical wizard to be able to calculate how many containers would be required following a busy Bank Holiday weekend, and to have the right amount of replacements on standby there.

Staff at the recycling centre were turning people away due to the containers being full, says a reader

Surely past records are kept by Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) to aid forecasting.

Forecasting is an essential management skill to help executives make effective decisions.

It would seem that such skills are lacking at LCC Waste Management.

I now had to reload my car and make a second journey, costing me more in diesel, but more importantly, time, which I cannot recover.

Norman Dinsdale

By email

