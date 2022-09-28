Register
Letter: Don't miss out on flower club's next demonstration

Our next club night for Gainsborough and District Flower Club will be on October 27, a floral demonstration entitled Take Something Simple, by Gill Mills.

By Tracy Smith
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:00 am

Club nights are on the fourth Thursday of every month at 7.15pm, Gladstone House, Ropery Road, Gainsborough, DN21 2TS.

Please bring your friends along. Visitors are very welcome.

Terrie Ann YoungClub secretary

