The Gainsborough and District Flower Club will resume its club nights on Thursday, February 23.

Club nights are on the fourth Thursday of every month at 7.15pm, at Gladstone House, Ropery Road, Gainsborough DN21 2TS.

We hope to see you all again at our first club night of 2023, please bring your friends along, visitors are also very welcome to join us.

Advertisement

Terrie Ann Young

Gainsborough Flower Club starts up again on February 23.

Advertisement

Club Secretary

For another letter click here:

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.