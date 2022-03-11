Letter: Flower club welcomes new visitors to its future meetings in town

Club nights are on the fourth Thursday of every month at 7.15 pm, at Gladstone House, Ropery Road, Gainsborough, DN21 2TS

Our first meeting of the year was really well attended and a great start to 2022, with a super flower demonstration by Caroline Jackson.

It was lovely to see so many club members after such a long time.

Gainsborough & District Flower Club

The March meeting will include our AGM, followed by a flower demonstration by Lesley Castledine.

Please bring your friends along.

Visitors are very welcome.

Terrie Ann Young

Club secretary, Gainsborough & District Flower Club

