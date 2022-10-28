Please encourage your friends to come along to what will be an amazing evening. This is a ticket only event to which members of the public are invited.

There will be a bar, tea, coffee, raffle of the floral designs and mince pies.

Tickets are £12 (cash only please).

The flower club will resume club nights on February 23, 2023.

They will be on sale during the October club night, ‘on the door’ on the evening of 24th , or to reserve by telephone 01427 372181.

Please note, we now have a new venue, Gladstone House, 370 Ropery Road, Gainsborough DN21 2TS, there is a large car park on site.

Wishing you all a happy and healthy Christmas and New Year.

Terrie Ann Young

Secretary

