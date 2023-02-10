The next club night for Gainsborough & District Flower Club will be on Thursday, March 23, which is our Annual General Meeting.

This will be followed by a floral demonstration entitled Spring Designs for You, by Catherine Gledhill.

Club nights are on the fourth Thursday of every month at 7.15pm, at Gladstone House, Ropery Road, Gainsborough DN21 2TS.

Please bring your friends along. Visitors are very welcome.

Terrie Ann Young

Club secretary

