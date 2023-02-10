This will be followed by a floral demonstration entitled Spring Designs for You, by Catherine Gledhill.
Club nights are on the fourth Thursday of every month at 7.15pm, at Gladstone House, Ropery Road, Gainsborough DN21 2TS.
Please bring your friends along. Visitors are very welcome.
Terrie Ann Young
Club secretary
