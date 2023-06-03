Instead of a floral demonstration, we will be enjoying a social evening with a quiz, raffle and nibbles.

Club nights are on the fourth Thursday in the month, with a starting time of 7.15pm, at Gladstone House, Ropery Road, Gainsborough, DN21 2TS.

You don’t have to be a flower arranger to join. If you love flowers, for your home, for church, for occasions, to grow in the garden, or simply enjoy watching flowers being arranged and have a fun and sociable evening, then please come along. Please note there is a small charge of £5 for visitors.

Gainsborough and District Flower Club's social event takes place on Thursday, June 22.

Terrie Young

Club secretary

