Yes, they're always ready for a photo opportunity, visiting the poor folks who can’t afford to eat.

One MP was saying let’s encourage more people to donate to these places.

It’s beyond satire: MPs should be eradicating the need for people to need to use food banks in the first place.

A reader thinks MPs should be getting rid of the need for people to use food banks.

Jayne Grayson

By email

