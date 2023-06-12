Register
Letter: Funding could be put to better use for town

Looking around this morning at The Market Place in Gainsborough, there are 11 large buildings all empty either to let or to buy.
By Lorraine Demery
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

Why is a precious amount of Government money being spent on a whole new complex for shops, cafes and a cinema, when all of these empty buildings could be used?

The Government's money would then be used for something more important to the community.

Lorraine Demery

A letter this week about funding being used on new shops instead of using the old buildings.A letter this week about funding being used on new shops instead of using the old buildings.
Resident

