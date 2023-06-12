Looking around this morning at The Market Place in Gainsborough, there are 11 large buildings all empty either to let or to buy.

Why is a precious amount of Government money being spent on a whole new complex for shops, cafes and a cinema, when all of these empty buildings could be used?

The Government's money would then be used for something more important to the community.

Lorraine Demery

