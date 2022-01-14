Club nights are on the fourth Thursday of every month at 7.15pm, Gladstone House, Ropery Road, Gainsborough, DN21 2TS.We hope to see you all again at our first club night of 2022. Please bring your friends along, visitors are very welcome.

Terrie Young

Gainsborough & District Flower Club

Gainsborough and District Flower Club resumes club nights on Thursday, February 24.

