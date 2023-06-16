Early on a Saturday morning, my wife and I went for our umpteenth anti-Covid jab.

We were checked in manually. Why, you might ask?

Their computer had been stricken with a virus!

Jeremy Biggin

A reader tells us his funny tale of when he went to get his latest Covid jab.

By email

