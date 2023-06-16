Register
Letter: Getting my latest Covid jab was an ironic experience

Early on a Saturday morning, my wife and I went for our umpteenth anti-Covid jab.
By Jeremy Biggin
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:20 BST

We were checked in manually. Why, you might ask?

Their computer had been stricken with a virus!

Jeremy Biggin

A reader tells us his funny tale of when he went to get his latest Covid jab.
