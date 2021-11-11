Letter: Government continues to fail us all

There have been the excessive and appalling number of deaths brought about by its procrastinations, plus the loss of billions of pounds wasted by cronyism.And now we have seen them trying to use the democratic process sleazily to protect the improper acts of one of their own.When the Government acts in this manner, it loses its authority over the public it has been elected to serve and degrades public order and trust.The holders of the highest offices of the land have, in my view, shown complete disregard for truth and transparency .It is with great sadness that I note that our own MP, Sir Edward Leigh, voted with the present administration for the bending of current rules in favour of the Conservative Party.Great Britain will not be great again until it has a government that respects truth, transparency and honesty.