I have come to the opinion that, instead of animal charities having to rely on donations, they should receive money from the Government.

When all is said and done, a lot of animals are arriving on their doorstep after neglect, cruelty and being thrown out.

They need a regular income. After all, if it wasn't for them, where would they go?

I am a supporter, but they have to rely on us.

Even supplies of food for them wouldn't be a bad idea, or even collection boxes in supermarkets for food.

It always seems to me that they have them for every other charitable case out there.

Brenda Wilkinson

By email

