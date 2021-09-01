Letter: Government still appears to be clueless over Afghanistan strategy

It is worth two hours of anyone’s time who wants to understand what has just happened and to place it in the history of involvement of Britain in Afghanistan over the past two centuries. You will find it on catch-up or iPlayer.

It helps to understand why British governments – along with USA and Russia – over a period of nearly 200 hundred years, have shown that they haven’t a clue about strategy, geo-politics or history.

Rory Stewart, who is he? Previously a Tory MP in Cumbria, he is a rare thing as far as I can see: an honest politician, who, in my view, was chased out of the Conservative party by… Boris Johnson, whose administration continues to this day the appalling history of failed British involvement in Afghanistan.

Damian Duggan

Gainsborough

