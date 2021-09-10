Letter: GP appointment situation going from bad to worse

My last phone call (the third day of trying), to make an appointment for a medicines review took 58 minutes of listening to a pre-recorded wad of excuses and cost me £8.56.

I have asthma and osteoporosis and have had breast cancer so my medication is vital and I had no option but to hang on.

I feel you are not really welcome at a surgery in person, so what can be done? I am retired now, but spent much of my working life in the NHS, working in hospitals and as a GP receptionist. I have seen things from both sides but I am afraid things are going from bad to worse.

It's still not easy to get a GP appointments, claims a reader this week.

Lynn Knowles

By email

