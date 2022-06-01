And I sing it again on Her Majesty’s Jubilee this week, in her honour.

The uplifting lines, however, show their contrasting real purpose later on in Gaunt’s soliloquy: “This land of such dear souls, this dear dear land … England … is now bound in with shame, With inky blots and rotten parchment bonds. That England that was wont to conquer others hath made a shameless conquest of itself.”

A shame on you, Boris Johnson, and all those who are keeping you in power: who put the prize of holding onto power before the needs of truth and the country you all made an oath to serve?

A reader sings the praises for the Queen's Jubilee.

May God bless our dear country.

May God bless and save our dear dear Queen.

Damian Duggan

Gainsborough

