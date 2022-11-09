Why do horses need to be ridden on roads? There is surely enough space away from roads.Motorists pay road tax to use roads whereas horses leave manure in the roads, making a hazard for motorcycles.If it’s dangerous to ride a horse on roads, don’t do it.

Ian Longley

By email

This letter is about the potential dangers of horses on the road.

Advertisement

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement