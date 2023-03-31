Politicians like to think that to create prosperity you just have to flood the country with unlimited businesses demanding unlimited workers, and also that money was created by borrowing, not by people’s hard work.

As if to prove me right, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in his recent Budget speech that we have a million more businesses in the UK since 2010.So where is all this prosperity that businesses are supposed to create?

He also said he wanted a million more businesses and then a million more after that.

So where are the many millions more workers going to come from to fill all these job vacancies?

From a mass immigration which the system cannot cope with?

We do not have the space, housing, infrastructure, water, waste disposal and public services to cope with unlimited and unnatural population growth.

All these problems have social and financial costs, which well-meaning idealists and professional economists don’t take into their calculations and forecasts.

Or will these businesses poach workers from the public sector, leaving it in a state of collapse, as if it isn’t bad enough already.

Let me tell these Conservatives, who are historically, ideologically and financially rooted in unaccountable private wealth and private power, that I believe the purpose of the public sector is to provide a stable platform for business and society, and if this stable platform is allowed to collapse, so will the so-called private sector and so will society.

Are there any politicians, economists and TV pundits out there who understand what constitutes a sane and sustainable system of any kind? I can’t see any at the moment.

Gordon Sanderson

By email

