Letter: I believe our present Government is simply not fit for purpose

The House of Lords had once again successfully pushed back the Johnson administration’s immigration bill.

Part of this bill proposes criminalising anyone coming into the UK without the necessary papers with a prison term of four years.

Those sitting in the House of Lords stood up for decency by again successfully pushing back this punitive bill from the House of Commons.

A letter writer talks about the Tory Government making it difficult for refugees to enter the country.

Without a doubt, the Tories will eventually put this bill through.

But the actions of the House of Lords on April 4 show that, while the populist xenophobia of the Tory party and its supporters in the country continues to put as many obstacles as possible in the way of genuine refugees, in our dear country there is still a body of political giants who will use whatever power they have to hold off the tentacles of encroaching totalitarialism.

The world is probably at the start of a very bumpy ride: we need political leaders in the UK who have the moral backbone to lead the country safely through it.

The present administration is not fit for purpose!

Damian Duggan

Gainsborough

