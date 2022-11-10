Not so long ago, it might have been assumed that this is what governments do without needing to say so, but we live in different times.

However, Sunak immediately reappointed Suella Braverman as Home Secretary, the post she had been sacked from six days earlier for security breaches.

Her appalling performance in the job clearly demonstrates it was not her ability that landed her one of the great offices of state, where she presides over unprecedented chaos in the asylum system and plumbs depths of incompetence and nastiness not reached even by her predecessor Priti Patel.

A reader looks at some of the latest political issues in their letter.

Rather, she helped secure Sunak’s coronation by endorsing his leadership campaign and bringing him the support of the hard right Eurosceptic wing of the party. So it was payback time.

Then Sunak appointed supporter Gavin Williamson to the cabinet.Thankfully, doesn’t look like Sir Gav can do much harm in his new job as the Minister of State (without portfolio) has no responsibilities and he’s resigned now anyway.

Sir Gav has the distinction of being sacked twice previously – for security breaches as Defence Secretary, and then for his disastrous handling of exam results as Education Secretary.

Now Sir Gav is being investigated for sending abusive tweets to the former Chief Whip.

“Integrity, professionalism and accountability” apparently have a peculiar meaning in the Conservative Party’s lexicon, unknown to the rest of us.

Jane Barrett

By email

