Apparently it was Blue Monday on January 16, the worst Monday of the year, and the day more people will quit their New Year’s resolutions.

I suggest that making these resolutions each year is a waste of time. Who sticks to them?

Life is hard for us all and giving up chocolate or booze is a rash decision in my opinion.

My friend just messaged me to say she’s so fed up she has booked a very expensive holiday for later in the year to cheer herself up.

A light-hearted letter wonders if Blue Monday was made up by travel agents.

Of course she said she will be miserable in a few months when the large balance wants paying off.

Maybe Blue Monday is thought up by travel agents to get us thinking of sunnier climes, selling more hols!

Jayne Grayson

By email

