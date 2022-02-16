So no more Covid restrictions. Sounds great doesn’t it, being finally able to enjoy the blissful freedom that was ours in the pre-pandemic days.

Except that it isn’t great, far from great. In fact it’s total madness.

Cases of Covid may be declining but it’s still very early days, we still don’t know which way the land lies or which way the dice is going to fall.

The thought of people who have tested positive for Covid being at large is very scary to say the least, symptomless or not, especially when there are elderly, disabled or other vulnerable people breathing the same air.

Be honest with yourself: would you leave a Post Office queue as fast as a ferret down a rabbit hole if you found out the person behind you had tested positive? I certainly would.

If it was me who had tested positive, I’d keep myself under house arrest, for the safety of myself and others.

The virus will take off like a bomb, mark my words, and we will be back to square one.

Well almost, because we have the vaccines now but they are not foolproof. as the triple-jabbed Prince Charles, now isolating having tested positive for Covid again, can testify.

We still have a long, long way to go, and now is definitely not the right time.

Of course we all know why Boris is being so lenient, having already dropped other restrictions such as mandatory mask wearing.

He knows that if he were to crack the whip again, people will turn round and say “Why should I listen to someone who w hooped it up at parties when we were all locked up?”

He wants to keep on the right side of the public but at the expense of everyone’s health. Hardly the actions of a responsible PM .

Sorry Boris, but the show ain’t over till the fat lady sings and the fat lady’s not even on the last verse yet.

Cathy Langan

By email