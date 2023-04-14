Register
Letter: It seems a strange change to the menu

Well what a world we are becoming. I’ve just read that a bar has had to alter its menu because it stated that it sold a ploughman’s lunch.

By Ian Longley
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST

Of course in this ridiculous world of people being offended by everything, the menu now states that they now sell a plough person’s lunch.

Really? How ridiculous.

Ian Longley

A bar has changed the name of an item of food so it does not cause offence.A bar has changed the name of an item of food so it does not cause offence.
A bar has changed the name of an item of food so it does not cause offence.

By email

