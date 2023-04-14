Well what a world we are becoming. I’ve just read that a bar has had to alter its menu because it stated that it sold a ploughman’s lunch.

Of course in this ridiculous world of people being offended by everything, the menu now states that they now sell a plough person’s lunch.

Really? How ridiculous.

Ian Longley

A bar has changed the name of an item of food so it does not cause offence.

By email

