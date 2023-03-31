With regard to the local elections that are taking place on May 4 and the compulsory photographic identification to enable a democratic right to vote, after 55 years of being on this planet I feel that it’s an insult and an attack on the very principles of democracy to DEMAND that we prove our entitlement to vote.

Needless to say, I’ll not be forced to prove who I am and I’ll not be giving my consent to any fake democracy statements regarding ANY elections held that portray consent from the electorate.

Richard Respect

By email

A letter of disgust at the prospect of having to prove who you are when voting.

