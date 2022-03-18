I have been going through ‘the change’ as it was called, for several years now. It’s certainly no picnic at times, but I am a woman and I just carry on.

Do I want the men at work knowing about my menopause? Not really.

I don't need my male colleagues to come into a menopause room with me and talk about the fact that I am getting older and becoming an old bag, one that is invisible to certain sections of society.

Plans for a 'menopause room' for working women has infuriated one reader.

Jayne Grayson

By email

