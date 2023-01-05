My friend worked for 25 years as a care assistant. She was especially keen to hear the Woman’s Hour discussion on pay recently. I thought she came up with two excellent suggestions.

Nurses and NHS staff should be offered an eight per cent pay rise – of an MP’s salary. They should have free public transport to their workplace, and parking facilities, as MPs get.

MPs should be offered an eight per cent pay rise – of a care assistant’s salary. Any shortfall would be at odds with ‘levelling up’.

Simon Rawlins

A reader's view on how to make pay fairer for NHS workers.

By email

