The new requirement to show a specific photo ID at polling stations, which kicks in on May 4 in certain parts of the country, is the biggest change to how we vote in a generation.

It’s going to come as a surprise to many voters: a poll published on January 13 found that just 33 per cent of people were aware of this.

With the Government’s own figures suggesting that more than two million people do not have a valid photo ID, this could lead to more than a 100,000 people being turned away from polling stations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So far at least, the Government’s Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) is likely to make little difference, with just 10,000 applications so far.

A reader urges people to make sure they have valid ID to enable them to vote.

For those who do not have a photo ID such as a driving licence or passport, you can apply online for the Voter Authority Certificate. Otherwise, you can apply for a postal vote, as these do not require a photo ID.

Views about the necessity for photo voter ID may differ, but there is a consensus on the importance of elections running smoothly and eligible voters being able to vote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So I would urge readers to contact their local MP. Firstly ask their MP to contact the Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, to ask him to fund an all-household mailing, so everyone knows about photo voter ID.

Secondly, ask their MP to ask Mr Gove to confirm what target the Government has set for the sign-up of those without valid photo voter ID to a VAC.

I believe the Government should be aiming to ensure every eligible voter is not barred from voting, due to a lack of a photo ID.

The integrity of our elections depends on it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Geoffrey Hazelwood

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.