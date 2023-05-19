The majority of people being inconvenienced want a stop putting to this.
I feel these are not peaceful demonstrations anymore, these are demonstrators hellbent on causing as much inconvenience to normal people as possible.
Let’s see more robust police action.
Peter Gill
By email
For another local letter click here:
A message from the Editor:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.
With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.
Thank you