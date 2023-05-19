A major road was blocked by Just Stop Oil protesters, causing delays and diversions. Just who do these people think they are? It is against the law to block a highway.

The majority of people being inconvenienced want a stop putting to this.

I feel these are not peaceful demonstrations anymore, these are demonstrators hellbent on causing as much inconvenience to normal people as possible.

Let’s see more robust police action.

A letter this week about Just Oil protests.

Peter Gill

By email

