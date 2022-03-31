Do you think the average person on the street cares about this? No, they are more worried about keeping the central heating on, keeping their family warm and wondering if there will be enough money to do a food shop.

Get rid of Andrew, get rid of the lot and save us, the taxpayers, some desperately needed money. Problem solved.

Jayne Grayson

A letter this week about the Monarchy.

By email

