I have been lucky enough to see The Beatles twice.

The first time was when they were a supporting act for Helen Shapiro, but of course by the end of the tour they became so popular that they ended up topping the bill.

The second time I saw them was I think December 8, 1965. It was a complete waste of time because, from start to finish, it was just constant high-pitched screaming you could hear.

I was glad to get out of the place, my ears were ringing for many hours after the show. My only visual recollection of that concert was that John Lennon wore a cap and dark glasses throughout.

I am not a pop fan by any means, I only went along with my mate at the time to these concerts, but I do like The Beatles, at least they play recognisable tunes.

I feel sorry for today's young teenagers who have to listen to the loud tuneless garbage that the pop bands of today turn out and pass off as music.

I'm afraid the majority of young ones today don't know what good pleasant nice-to-the-ear music sounds like.

In my day, I was brought up to the likes of Mario Lanza, Dean Martin, Perry Como, Nat King Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Bing Crosby, Vera Lynn and more, all who sang songs that had a memorable tune.

So I have seen The Beatles twice – and only heard them once!

Les Cornthwaite

By email

