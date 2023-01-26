Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Letter: My New Year's resolution is to let people help me

It’s a tradition at this time of year to make resolutions.

By Jim Jepps
2 minutes ago

We will discard our old selves in favour of someone better, who’s not too lazy to go to the gym, or who has suddenly acquired the ability to get out of bed an hour earlier.

All I can say is good luck with all of that.

For my part, I’m not too focused on self-improvement, that’s a lost cause. Instead I’m thinking about world improvement.

Most Popular
A reader's light-hearted take on New Year's resolutions.

Less keep fit and more making this place fit to live in.

However, it’s not always easy to know how to make life kinder, easier, happier for others.

A wise man once told me that “the kindest thing you can do for someone is to let them help you”.

I’ve never forgotten it, whether I’m finding life difficult myself or I’m helping someone else to their feet.

That’s why, this year, my resolution will be to always let people buy me dinner if they want to.

It’s a kindness.

Jim Jepps

By email

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Thank you