It’s a tradition at this time of year to make resolutions.

We will discard our old selves in favour of someone better, who’s not too lazy to go to the gym, or who has suddenly acquired the ability to get out of bed an hour earlier.

All I can say is good luck with all of that.

For my part, I’m not too focused on self-improvement, that’s a lost cause. Instead I’m thinking about world improvement.

A reader's light-hearted take on New Year's resolutions.

Less keep fit and more making this place fit to live in.

However, it’s not always easy to know how to make life kinder, easier, happier for others.

A wise man once told me that “the kindest thing you can do for someone is to let them help you”.

I’ve never forgotten it, whether I’m finding life difficult myself or I’m helping someone else to their feet.

That’s why, this year, my resolution will be to always let people buy me dinner if they want to.

It’s a kindness.

Jim Jepps

By email

