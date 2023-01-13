On behalf of a small local business, The Nail Loft on Curtis Walk, I would just like to say that I appreciate the collection that they are doing for the Salvation Army food bank.

In just a couple of days they have received six bags of shopping to donate to the Salvation Army, and I think as a small business, that they should be recognised for their dedication to this charity.

Sarah Mould

By email

