Several years ago, there was a meeting held at The Bridge Centre in the town. At that public meeting, I spoke, proposing a car park on empty land on the Nottinghamshire side of the River Trent.

My idea was to landscape, build toilets and construct a pleasant area, then with an improved cycle path walking route cross the river on a foot or cycle or over the bridge progressing into town near Whitton’s Gardens.With the opening of the new section of cycling and walking path on the town side, it would be a great idea.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor Halstead

A reader is pleased that the Park & Stride project on Trent Bridge is being considered.

Gainsborough

For another letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.