I have heard it stated that it is for realism, but that argument often goes out of the window when you see the storyline.A prime example was The Tourist, recently on BBC1.There has been a lot of swearing throughout, and in one episode it was as though they were trying to set a record as to how many times they could use the F-word.

In the same episode, a central character, a bad guy, was seen to be stabbed in the back with a six-inch knife, up to the hilt, which he then pulled out himself.He was then, I think, shot, and took a battering from the man and woman he was trying to kill. Following this, he staggered out of the building, and sat on the wall of a well from which he toppled back, going down headfirst.

As the man and woman looked into the well, the camera showed it to be about two metres diameter, with sheer sides, no ladder, and no footholds. It appeared to be deep and dark, with no sign of the man, or the bottom. Ten minutes later, the camera showed a hand appear over the wall of the well, followed by the man climbing out. Any lingering thoughts of realism about the story disappeared completely.

A reader slams a recent BBC show for excessive use of foul language

It is not, in my view, entertainment, and is typical of declining standards in many aspects of our lives, over the years. I am no Mary Whitehouse but I do disapprove of excessive use of foul language.

